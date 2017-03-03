Police recovers AK-56 rifle on outskirts of Jammu

The police subsequently lodged an FIR in Satwari police station and has begun a probe to ascertain the identity of the person, who abandoned the rifle, which appeared to be some month old. (Representational image) The police subsequently lodged an FIR in Satwari police station and has begun a probe to ascertain the identity of the person, who abandoned the rifle, which appeared to be some month old. (Representational image)

Police on Thursday night recovered an AK-56 rifle along with some pouches with an unidentified substance from near a canal on the outskirt of Jammu city. The police said it rushed its team to the canal near Darap village in Satwari area on a tip off that the weapon was cited by some villagers and began searching for it.

The police subsequently discovered the contraband from the bank of canal along with two pouches of some unknown substance and sent then same for forensic tests. The police subsequently lodged an FIR in Satwari police station and has begun a probe to ascertain the identity of the person, who abandoned the rifle, which appeared to be some month old.

The area from which the weapon was discovered falls in the ambit of R S Pura border belt close to International Border (IB).