Police recover grenade from Ramban after questioning militants

Police have recovered a grenade in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir after interrogating three militants arrested in connecting with a terror attack on a SSB patrol party in Banihal last month.

“During the interrogation of the three terrorists, involved in the attack on SSB company in Banihal on September 20, by police, one of them revealed that they had also placed a grenade in general area Kaskoot Banihal,” a police officer said.

On getting the information, two police teams searched the area yesterday and recovered the grenade, the official said.

Three militants had attacked an SSB patrol party in Banihal on September 20, killing one security personnel and injuring another.

