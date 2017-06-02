Police records gutted: 4 policemen transferred, departmental probe on

THREE months after financial records of money deposits were gutted in two mysterious fires at the office of the Delhi Armed Police (DAP) within a span of two weeks, an inspector-rank officer — who is also the father of a police officer — and three other police personnel, have been transferred to the 3rd Battalion. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against them.

The 3rd Battalion is responsible for escorting undertrials to and from jails for court hearings. Joint Commissioner of Police (DAP) S S Yadav told The Indian Express that the four police personnel have been transferred. “The departmental inquiry was ordered after our initial inquiry found negligence related to expenditure of money on their part,” Yadav said. The DAP is a reserve force of Delhi Police. It is divided into eight battalions, each looked after by a DCP-rank officer.

Sources said the inspector-rank officer, who was promoted recently, had been working with the 1st Battalion from 2009 and had started looking at the accounts department just a few months ago.

Before the fire, he was looking into some alleged irregularities in the amount of money deposited at DAP. “Before the first fire gutted records in the DAP’s Model Town office, he had submitted a report to his seniors, wherein he stated that he suspected some insider role in the money fraud,” sources said.

The inquiry into the money fraud was underway when the fires broke out. Later, it was found out that the documents that were gutted in the fires were financial records of money deposits, sources said.

The first fire broke out in the accounts department of the 1st Battalion. Sources said a personnel spotted smoke coming out of the room and immediately alerted police and the fire department.

Ten days later, a second fire broke out in the 2nd Battalion office of the General Branch where records were kept. Police sources said the fire department was informed, which took an hour to bring the blaze under control. Police, however, said prima facie the fire was caused by a short circuit. Local police registered a case under Section 436 of the IPC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App