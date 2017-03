A policeman was among two persons arrested with cannabis in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. Police intercepted the cop near bus stand in Kathua and recovered 100 grams of cannabis during a search Saturday evening.

Nearly a kilo of cannabis was further recovered from his place on basis of his revelation, police said adding one more person was also arrested in this regard.

A case has been registered and investigation has been started.