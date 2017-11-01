Police probes Delhi-based builder for duping man of Rs 15 lakh

Others named in the FIR are — Ravi Shankar, Ved Prakash Saxena, Satya Prakash, Rajat Sondhi and Vijay Kumar Khurana. (File Photo) Others named in the FIR are — Ravi Shankar, Ved Prakash Saxena, Satya Prakash, Rajat Sondhi and Vijay Kumar Khurana. (File Photo)

The Delhi Police is investigating a case involving six people, including the promoter of a real-estate firm, for allegedly duping a man of more than Rs 15 lakh on the pretext of selling him an apartment in Gurgaon. The complainant, Om Prakash Gulati claimed that Atul Bansal, the promoter of M/s ABW Infrastructure Pvt Ltd in New Delhi, and five others had invited applications for the sale of residential apartments in 2010, according to an FIR registered recently at South Delhi’s Saket police station in this regard.

Between 2010 and 2012, Gulati paid Rs 15,80,379 to them, who assured him that he would be given possession of the apartment in 2013, it said.

Over the next two years, the accused kept giving false assurances about construction beginning "soon" but it did not happen, the FIR said.

Last year, the complainant also sent a legal notice to the men asking them to return the amount, but there was no response, it said, claiming that on enquiry, he found that the land where the project was to be built had been sold off.

Others named in the FIR are — Ravi Shankar, Ved Prakash Saxena, Satya Prakash, Rajat Sondhi and Vijay Kumar Khurana.

When contacted, the real-estate firm said the complainant had paid a sum of Rs 15,80,379 on account of booking a floor on a plot measuring 300 sq. yards (approx) in the plotted colony ‘Brahma City’ in sectors 60, 61, 62, 63 and 65, Gurgaon.

ABW Infrastructure Ltd said it entered into an agreement with Krrish Buildtech Private Limited for the project.

As per the terms of the agreement, an application for grant of licence was submitted to the Directorate Town & Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana, by Krrish Buildtech Private Limited in respect of a 151.569-acre land plot for setting up a residential plotted colony.

The ABW Infrastructure Limited had contributed land measuring approximately 23 acres for obtaining licence/development of plotted colony in sectors 60, 61, 62, 63 and 65, Gurgaon.

However, due to "force majeure reasons (unforeseeable circumstances that prevent someone from fulfilling a contract)" beyond the control of ABW Infrastructure Ltd, the project got entangled in litigation, the response said.

The process of revision in layout-cum-demarcation plan and zoning plan has now been completed by the office of Director General, Town and Country Planning, Chandigarh, it said, adding "we are now ready to allot the unit in the plotted colony".

