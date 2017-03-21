Police pick up 5 men with Venezuelan notes, hand them over to ED

Police on Tuesday picked up five youths with suspected Venezuelan currency amounting to Rs three lakh from a hotel in Jammu city and handed them over to Enforcement Directorate for probe into the matter. During patrolling and checking, a party of police station City Jammu caught five persons, all residents of Baramula district, from a hotel “Kawalti lodge” at Residency road in Jammu who stayed their last night, police officials said.

Thereafter, all the persons were questioned but they did not disclose the reason behind their visit, they said.

On searching them, police found currency of BancoCenteral de Venezuela amounting to Rs three lakh and one cheque of J&K Bank of Rs 3,30,000 from the possession of two of the five persons.

As the matter is related to foreign currency, the five persons along with the cash and cheque were handed over to the Enforcement Directorate for further action accordingly, they said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now