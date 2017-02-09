Police of two countries, Interpol, global helpline come together to ensure safety of 19-year-old Mumbai girl

The police of two countries, the Interpol and officials of an international helpline joined hands to ensure that a 19-year-old girl, who was feeling suicidal, did not end up harming herself. The Mumbai Police are now in the process of sending a report to Interpol, informing them that they have tracked down the girl and that she is doing well now.

The incident took place last month when the girl, who is training in sports, was feeling depressed. She got in touch with an international helpline and had been discussing her problems with them. The communication took place through an online chatroom that the helpline runs. In the second week of January, the girl informed the helpline that she had a fight with someone and was feeling suicidal. “While she was being counselled by officials of the helpline, the girl abruptly logged out of the chatroom and did not return,” said an officer.

The staff at the helpline based out of UK was concerned about her as she was not responding to them. The helpline then contacted its Indian chapter, besides alerting the local police to send an Interpol request to the Indian police so that they could track down the girl. In India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is the nodal body for Interpol in India, received a request from their British counterparts to track down the girl based on the Internet Protocol (IP) address of two mobile numbers using which she had been chatting with them.

The CBI officials then contacted the Mumbai Police, which in turn told the BKC cyber police station to track down the girl. The police began investigation and tracked down one of the mobile numbers to a person who turned out to be the girl’s father who told the police that she was away at a training camp in north India. The family members then contacted the girl and told them about what happened. “We too spoke to the girl and counselled her. She told us that she was doing well now and had been going through a particularly low phase when she spoke to the international helpline staff,” said an officer.

The girl later sent a written statement to the police that she was doing all right now and that there was nothing to worry about. “We have also spoken to her parents and they have assured us that she is doing all right and they are looking after her,” said the officer. The Mumbai Police then informed their counterparts in UK that the girl had been tracked down and that she was doing fine. “We are now also in the process of sending them a written report. We are glad that the girl is in a good state of mind. It is also good to see an international helpline going out of its way to ensure that those they are engaging are doing fine…,” the officer added.