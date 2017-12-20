Police nab two gangsters in Uttar Pradesh

Dharmendra, wanted in 22 cases, confessed his involvement in looting in Bharatpur, Aligarh, Hathras and 98kg silver in Agra, SP Shukla said. (Representational Image) Dharmendra, wanted in 22 cases, confessed his involvement in looting in Bharatpur, Aligarh, Hathras and 98kg silver in Agra, SP Shukla said. (Representational Image)

In a chance encounter, police nabbed two members of a gang and recovered loot worth lakhs in Govind Nagar area at Mathura, officials said on Wednesday.

“Two members of the gang were nabbed by the police, with help from the public, when they were trying to escape after committing a loot in Govind Nagar last evening,” Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.

Dharmendra, of Datiya village, and Gwala, of Mohini Nagar, were caught while their associates managed to escape under the cover of darkness, Shukla added.

Two motorbikes, including one looted late last evening along with Rs 5,600 cash, were recovered from them, he said, adding that cash worth Rs 90,000 looted from a cashier near Ading village and Rs 14,000 looted from Raya town here were also found on them.

Dharmendra, wanted in 22 cases, confessed his involvement in looting in Bharatpur, Aligarh, Hathras and 98kg silver in Agra, SP Shukla said.

