Police medal for 28 CBI officers who solved Narendra Dabholkar’s murder case

Other CBI officers to have been awarded the medal include Additional SPs Partha Mukherjee, Sundaravel Murugavel, Prabhanjan Chakraborty, Inspector W Ashok Kumar Singh, and Head Constable P Sasikumar.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: August 17, 2017 3:43 am
The CBI officer who solved rationalist Narendra Dabholkar’s murder case and 27 others have been awarded the coveted President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on Independence Day. Nandkumar Nair, Superintendent of Police (Special Crime), Mumbai had solved Dabholkar’s murder case and arrested Sanathan Sanstha members. He was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Officers who have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service are Additional SPs R K Bhattacharjee, Ajay Kumar Jha, Virender Mohan Mittal, Ram Singh, Deputy SPs S C Jiani, R Ravi, Peddiraju Bandi, A Z Shaikh, Inspector Puran Singh and Sub-Inspector Ram Charan Gangwal, among others.

