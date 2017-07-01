Police maintaining strict vigil in tourist town of Tamil Nadu

More than 150 police personnel has been deployed in Ooty (Source: Google Maps) More than 150 police personnel has been deployed in Ooty (Source: Google Maps)

Police are maintaining strict vigil in this tourist town of Ooty following reports of window panes of some parked vehicles being found broken early on Saturday. Some unidentified persons were on a spree of breaking the glass panes of cars, autorickshaws and vans, which had some words written on the front glass, police said.

Though reports suggested that this could be a family dispute, police are investigating whether there is any communal angle and has deployed more than 150 personnel in and around the area, they said. Additional forces have been stationed near places of worship, they said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App