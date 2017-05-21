Police look for family of 7-yr-old boy who reportedly died in Noida jam

A seven-year-old boy, suffering from high fever, reportedly lost his life here last evening as the ambulance that was taking him to AIIMS in New Delhi got stuck in a traffic jam caused by a home-buyers protest over non-delivery of their flats. The Noida police said that it had taken note of the media reports about a child’s death but had not received any complaint or information in this regard, till now.

According to reports, the boy, Luv Kush, a resident of Firozabad and was being taken to AIIMS in an ambulance as he was suffering from high fever.

An Agra doctor had reportedly referred him to AIIMS.

Satish Chandra SHO Expressway police station said,”We had received information about home-buyers blocking the expressway. A police team was sent there and the protesters were dispersed. Regarding the death of the boy, we have no information from victim’s family. We came to know through media reports.”

A FIR has been registered against 250 protesters under sections of the IPC dealing with rioting and unlawful restraint, a police official said.

SSP Love Kumar said the “Police was trying to connect with the victim’s family members.”

