Police launch special helpline for Africans living in India

African attacked! (Source: /Facebook) African attacked! (Source: /Facebook)

Taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety and security of Africans living in the national capital, police have conducted several meetings with students and residents. A special helpline number has also been provided to help the Africans, said police.

According to Delhi police spokesperson Madhur Verma the helpline number — 8750871111 — has been started to provide 24×7 help to Africans living in India. He also said the Joint CP (southeastern range) has been appointed the nodal officer in this regard.

One such meeting held on Wednesday, by DCP (south) Ishwar Singh and Additional DCP-I (south) Chinmoy Biswal, saw over 200 Africans participate at an auditorium in Hauz Khas.

The meeting comes at a time when Nigerians were assaulted in an alleged racial attack in Noida and Greater Noida.

Among other grievances, the Africans told the police officials that they are not given rent receipts by their landlords which would help them provide residential proof for extension of visas.

They also said that since the locals and staff don’t understand English well, they face problems with communication. Last year, a Congolese man was killed in the national capital, which had triggered massive outrage. The DCPs of different districts had conducted 19 meetings last year to assure them about their safety and security in the national capital.

