Three arrested in Kannur for suspected Islamic State links

Police in Kannur arrested three men for having suspected links with Islamic State terrorist group. Police said the men, who had left India earlier this year, returned sometime in July after they were deported by Turkish authorities when they attempted to cross into Syria. The three men were being monitored by the local police after they returned to Kerala. “They first went to Dubai and then to Iran and Turkey. The Turkish police intercepted them when they tried to cross into Syria,” said Kannur DySp Sadanandan PP.

The men are residents of Chakkarakkal in Kannur and will be subjected to police questioning.

Express Investigation

