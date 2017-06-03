Police jeep tries to save cow, kills woman

The driver of the police’s Dial 100 jeep lost control of the vehicle in an effort to save a cow. Usha Devi was killed on the spot. (Representational) The driver of the police’s Dial 100 jeep lost control of the vehicle in an effort to save a cow. Usha Devi was killed on the spot. (Representational)

A woman was killed today and three people, including her grandchildren, were injured when they were hit by a police jeep whose driver was trying to save a cow, police said. The incident in Harriya township took place when Usha Devi, 60, and the others were walking on the road.

The driver of the police’s Dial 100 jeep lost control of the vehicle in an effort to save a cow. Usha Devi was killed on the spot. Three people, including her two granddaughters aged two and four, were admitted to the district hospital, police said. A case has been registered against the driver of the vehicle.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App