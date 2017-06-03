Police jeep tries to save cow, kills woman

Latest News
While Usha Devi, 60, was killed on the spot, her two grandchildren and one other person were injured in the accident, according to police.

By: PTI | Balrampur | Updated: June 3, 2017 2:11 pm
A woman was killed today and three people, including her grandchildren, were injured when they were hit by a police jeep whose driver was trying to save a cow, police said. The incident in Harriya township took place when Usha Devi, 60, and the others were walking on the road.

The driver of the police’s Dial 100 jeep lost control of the vehicle in an effort to save a cow. Usha Devi was killed on the spot. Three people, including her two granddaughters aged two and four, were admitted to the district hospital, police said. A case has been registered against the driver of the vehicle.

  1. K
    Kshatriya Rajawat
    Jun 3, 2017 at 2:39 pm
    This is called modern day nonsense # ^ $hit reporting, unnecessary cow brought in the narrative, we have seen many accidents where drivers saving some animals like dog cat on road met accidents, but if there is a cow it becomes story for those so called reporters
    1. J
      Joykutty Cherian
      Jun 3, 2017 at 2:38 pm
      In case if the driver accidentally killed cow he would have been in jail now. But kil women by accident is only 7 years jail since it is an unintentional murder. In India, laws are made by man to protect cows and animals, not for the safety and security of human beings. Nowhere in the world such situation is existing. If a man kills an elephant he will be in jail for many years or else he has to pay Rs. 40.00 lakhs as ransom. In case an elephant kills a man his family will get 2 lakhs. That is the beauty of our laws.
      1. s
        stud.
        Jun 3, 2017 at 2:23 pm
        In this country Cow is more Valuable than Human Life
