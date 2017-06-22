Police jawan killed by Naxals in Chattisgarh’s Bijapur

A police jawan was killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said today.

Sukku Gota (30), the assistant constable posted at Farsegarh police station, went to a relative’s place in Ketulnar village last night when a group of ultras stormed the place and attacked him with sharp edged weapons, killing him on the spot, Superintendent of Police KL Dhruv told PTI.

The attackers escaped from the spot after committing the crime.

A police team rushed to the village on getting information about the incident and sent the body for postmortem, the SP said.

A combing operation has been launched in the region to nab the assailants, he said.

On March 22 this year, an assistance constable was killed by the rebels in Kuprel village under the same Farsegarh police station area, located about 400 kms from state capital Raipur.

