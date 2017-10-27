Police hunted for him in 4 states, accused stayed 3.5 km from K J’s house

Senior journalist KJ Singh and his mother were found murdered in September this year. Senior journalist KJ Singh and his mother were found murdered in September this year.

FOR THE last 33 days, the Mohali police claimed they were searching for K J Singh’s and his mother Gurcharan Kaur’s killer and K J’s Ford Ikon car across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, New Delhi and Chandigarh. But Gaurav Kumar — the assailant arrested on Thursday — was staying at Kajheri village of Chandigarh, that is barely 3.5 km and a 15-minute drive from K J’s residence. After committing the twin murders, Gaurav escaped in K J’s car, came home and used to park it on the outskirts of the village, police sources said. For the last 33 days, he had not only been using the Ford Ikon car, which the Mohali police claimed they were desperately searching for, but had also got the vehicle’s registration number plate replaced from Sector 48 motor market in Chandigarh. Now the Mohali police is also looking for the painter who replaced the registration plate without seeing the valid registration certificate of the vehicle.

The rented one-room accommodation where Gaurav was staying is owned by Sarwan Singh, a retired Punjab Vigilance Bureau Inspector. Sarwan’s son Jaspreet Singh is also a Sub-Inspector in Punjab Police and posted at Ropar. Gaurav Kumar, 27, used to work as a farm labourer in Georgia from where he returned about 18 months ago. His parents stay in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. His father is a farmer. Gaurav settled at Kajheri village about 10 months ago. About 20 days ago, he fought with his landlord and shifted to another house at the same village. Chandigarh Newsline visited the locality where Gaurav had been staying before and after the twin murders allegedly executed by him on the night of September 22.

The JG complex, a building in the densely populated Kajheri village, is owned by a retired Punjab Vigilance Bureau Inspector Sarwan Singh. Gaurav took a one-room accommodation in JG complex at a monthly rent of Rs 2,500. Sarwan Singh’s son Jaspreet Singh is also a Sub-Inspector in Punjab Police and posted at Ropar. Sarwan’s elder son Gurmel Singh manages JG complex and collects rent from the occupants.

“Jaspreet stays in Ropar where he is posted. I had asked Gaurav to pay us the monthly rent, but he told me that he will pay it soon. I was not aware if he had bought a car or where he used to park it,” Gurmel Singh told Chandigarh Newsline. His neighbours told Chandigarh Newsline that a team of Punjab policemen raided the locality about 2.30 on Thursday and picked Gaurav. At the time of the raid, a woman, identified as Kajal, was also found in his room. She had been staying with him since October 8. He had introduced her in the neighbourhood as his newly-wed wife. “She was also wearing wedding bangles when Gaurav brought her here on October 8 evening. He told us that she is a native of Delhi and both of them got married,” said Sita, Gaurav’s next-door neighbour.

Pramod Kumar, another resident of the same locality, told Chandigarh Newsline that Gaurav used to park the Ford Ikon car on the outskirts of the locality. “Since the lane leading to JG complex is very narrow and lots of two-wheelers remain parked there throughout the day and night, Gaurav used to park his car outside. His wife told the neighbours that he had purchased it sometime ago. It never struck us that it could be the same Ford Ikon car about which we were reading in newspapers,” Pramod said.

Gaurav’s neighbours told Chandigarh Newsline he used to say he was preparing for IELTS exam. Most of the time, his house used to remain locked. But since October 8, Kajal used to interact with the locality’s women. Nirmail Kaur, an Anganwadi worker who also lives near Gaurav’s home, said he used to park the Ford Ikon car in the open space outside her home. “He used to wash the same car occasionally. A few days ago, he and his wife were both washing the car. I asked his wife about the car and she told me that they had bought it recently.”

According to the area residents, the police team also took Kajal along with them. However, the Mohali police did not reveal any details on that. When asked about the contradictory version on Gaurav’s place and manner of arrest, Mohali’s Senior Superintendent Kuldeep Singh Chahal refused to comment.

