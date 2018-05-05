‘Police harassment turned Sainath into a Maoist’

Saitnath’s mother Tani Saitnath’s mother Tani

FOR RESIDENTS of Gattepalli in Gadchiroli district, Maoist leader Sainath alias Domesh Madi Atram (35) — killed in an encounter on April 22 — had not become an outlaw due to any conviction to the Maoist ideology but because he was tired of being harassed by the police since childhood. Sainath, a divisional committee member of CPI (Maiost) South Gadhchiroli Division, was one of the topmost three cadres who were killed in two police operations in Gadchiroli on April 22 and 23.

The other two were Srinu (killed on April 22) and Nandu (April 23). “Sainath was twice picked up by the police and beaten up. They suspected he was assisting the Maoists,” a villager said. “He was tired of it. He said that it is better that he joins the Maoists,” said Sainath’s mother Tani, in her sixtees. When Sainath joined the movement, his father had already died. “I would often press to him to quit. But he won’t listen. And then this (death) happened,” Tani said at the courtyard of her daughter Maharis’ house. “He was my only son. It would have been better had he not become a Maoist,” she added.

Sainath, who had studied up to Class VII, had joined the Maoist movement in 2003 at the age of 20. He had earned a reputation of being a dreaded militiaman and had recently killed his cousin Irpa Usendi, who was allegedly acting as a double agent for both the Maoists and the police. Sainath had 74 serious offenses registered against him.

