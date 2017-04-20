Police go into tizzy as wireless flashes CM Yogi Adityanath fleet car missing

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

The district police was thrown into a tizzy following a wireless message about “theft” of one of the vehicles in the fleet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who arrived Jhansi. As the chief minister was meeting district officials at Vikas Bhawan, the vehicles in his fleet were parked in the adjoining compound of the Circuit House.

A message was received on the wireless about “theft” of one of the vehicles, SP (City) Dinesh Singh said. A massive hunt was launched and soon after Traffic Police informed that since the vehicle was parked at the wrong place it was shifted to the allotted parking area, the SP said, adding the wireless message was given on the information of the vehicle driver.

Adityanath, who arrived here this morning, undertook a surprise inspection of the District Hospital where he enquired about treatment and other facilities from the patients. He also inspected the Krishi Mandi at the Kanpur Road and a primary school in Takori village in Badagaon development block and interacted with students.

Enquiring about the mid-day meal given to the children in the school, he also inspected the school kitchen. This is Adityanath’s first visit to Jhansi in parched Bundelkhand region of the state after assuming office almost a month ago.

Bundelkhand covers a geographical area of around 70,000 square kilometres and includes seven districts of UP and six districts of MP. It comprises 13 districts in all — Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda and Chitrakoot (all in UP), and Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Sagar and Damoh (all in MP).

The BJP in its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto for 2017 UP Assembly elections) had said that it will constitute Bundelkhand Development Board to ensure all-round development of region. The manifesto also mentioned that the party will form Pond Development Authority (Talab Vikas Pradhikaran) to ensure conservation and revamping of various ponds.

In a major decision announced on April 2, the Adityanath government approved Rs 47 crore-package to ensure immediate availability of drinking water to Bundelkhand region.

