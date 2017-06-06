Police get court order to get 5 of Bheem Army’s Facebook pages deleted

Members of the Bhim Army during a recent protest in New Delhi. (File) Members of the Bhim Army during a recent protest in New Delhi. (File)

THE SAHARANPUR police have procured a court order to get five of Bheem Army’s Facebook accounts deleted. The police had moved court recently to procure the order and also get details of the persons who posted “objectionable” comments, audio and video, and the account administrators.

The court had delivered the order last week. “We had to obtain permission from the local court before approaching the Facebook headquarters, as these five accounts are run by individuals… We have already intimated Facebook authorities through email, following which, it has asked for details of the FIR lodged and the court order,” Saharanpur SSP Babloo Kumar said.

The step to get the Facebook accounts deleted was taken to stop the Bheem Army from spreading hatred and rumours and disturbing the law and order situation, police said. Police have engaged their cyber cell to prevent further spread of rumours after Internet and mobile messaging services were restored in the district on Saturday evening.

The cyber team is monitoring over 400 Facebook accounts and WhatsApp groups. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to investigate cases related to the caste violence in Saharanpur has received over 100 affidavits from the family members of the accused, claiming that they were innocent.

The affidavits also carried attachments containing “evidence” that the accused were present elsewhere and not at the spot where violence had broken out. The SSP office had been receiving such affidavits for the last one week. All the affidavits were forwarded to the SIT on Monday for verification of the claims.

ASP (Traffic) Omvir Singh, who is heading the SIT, said: “Affidavits received from the families of the accused have been handed over to the investigating officers to verify the claims. These affidavits include from both the Dalit and Thakur communities.” Two were killed and several others injured in series of clashes in Saharanpur, which began on May 5 at Shabbirpur village.

In all, 46 FIRs have been registered and 95 people arrested. Police have also obtained non-bailable warrants against 15 other accused, including Bheem Army chief Chandrashekhar.

Three Bheem Army supporters arrested Muzaffarnagar police on Sunday arrested three persons from Shukartal area of the district for allegedly collecting funds on behalf of the Bheem Army “to help Dalits, who had lost property during last month’s violence”.

Amit Kumar, Bablu and Harish — all residents of Muzaffarnagar — were on Monday produced before the court, which sent them to judicial custody. Police have seized two donation boxes, banner and pamphlets. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vineet Bhatnagar said: “We are collecting details about the accused… if they are connected to Bheem Army… Amit is the convenor of Muzaffarnagar-based organisation Jai Sindhu Sangh.”

“On Sunday, we were informed that a few persons, claiming to be members of Bheem Army and Jai Sindhu Sangh, were putting up a stall at Shukartal, where a fair was going on. They were distributing pamphlets and instigating people by giving false details about Saharanpur violence,” said Bhopa police SHO Vijay Singh.

“Two donation boxes were found outside the stall, with a banner appealing to the people to participate in a panchayat to be held on June 14 at Ratheri in Muzaffarnagar. While most present at the stall fled when the police team reached the spot, three of them were caught,” he added. The three have been booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with an intent to cause riot) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC, said the SHO.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App