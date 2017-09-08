Police from four states look for missing Bareilly BJP chief Ravindra Singh Rathore

Ravindra Singh Rathore, samajwadi party, bjp, cases against Ravindra Singh Rathore Ravindra Singh Rathore, samajwadi party, bjp, cases against Ravindra Singh Rathore

Police teams from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Assam have been engaged in the search for the BJP’s Bareilly district president, Ravindra Singh Rathore, who has been missing since August 31. The family of Rathore (57), however, has not alleged foul play and maintained that he had gone to visit a religious place.

Police teams have been looking for Rathore at religious places, including those in MP and Uttarakhand, but are still clueless about his whereabouts.

A businessman, Rathore runs a rice mill and a beedi manufacturing unit in Bareilly. While his five brothers help him with the business, the family also deals in the jewellery trade in Bareilly and adjoining areas. Rathore has earlier attended RSS training camps and was in jail during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

The family has claimed that on August 31, Ravindra left home in his car and reached Mathura railway station, where he asked his driver and security guard to return. “He told them he was feeling distraught, that he would stay anonymous briefly and return in two to three days,” said Ravindra’s brother Neerendra.

“He used to go for pilgrimage every month… But this is the first time his cellphone is switched off. I have lodged a missing complaint,” he added.

“We don’t think there is any foul play because he did not have enmity with anyone. But we are worried… we have not been able to contact him for over a week.”

“We approached Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya, seeking help in Haridwar and other places. Police in Guwahati and Assam have also been approached to look for Ravindra at Kamakhya Temple. My cousin Harvansh Singh Rathore, BJP MLA in Banda (MP), has approached police in Ujjain,” he added.

UP Finance Minister Rajesh Agrawal said: “I have spoken to the state DGP and ADG (Law and Order) for a proper probe. Police teams, along with family members, have been sent to Mathura, Vrindavan and Datia. The state administration, police and BJP workers have been engaged to look for Rathore.”

