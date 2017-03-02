Jammu-Kashmir: Police bust illicit liquor racket, 3 women arrested

Three women found selling illicit liqour were on Thursday arrested in the district and 360 litres of the substance in their possession was destroyed, police said. Two of the women were arrested from Tara Chowk village and one from Salehar village in Arnia belt of Jammu district during raids.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

360 litres of illict liquor were destroyed on the spot, police said.

These women were involved in manufacture and sale of the liquor, a police officer said, adding that a case under the Excise Act has been registered.

In another incident on Thursday, police arrested a man here for possesing a heroin-like substance.

The man was stopped during checking in Kalyana and Rathana areas of Jammu and 20 grams of the substance was found on him.

Police said a case has been registered.