HC summons Mohali SSP for not providing security to GMADA squad

Noting that despite a request, the Mohali police had failed to provide security to the demolition squad of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority(GMADA) for acting against the illegal colony coming up in Seonkh village of tehsil Majri, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday summoned the Mohali SSP over the issue.

The division bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Sudip Ahluwalia ordered him to remain present in the court on March 8.

As the petition filed by Chandigarh resident Jaideep Singh came up for hearing, GMADA’s counsel confirmed that an illegal colony was coming up in Seonkh village of tehsil Majri.

He further submitted that after the High Court’s earlier orders, when GMADA’s demolition squad went to the village for action on February 16, they were attacked by over 100 villagers and they had to leave the spot.

GMADA submitted that though its officials had personally requested the SSP to provide security cover to the demolition squad but the police gave it a deaf ear.

The petitioner has alleged that three builders, RN Builders and Developers Associates, Kuber Urban Housing Welfare Society and a Nayagaon resident Surinder Nandra are constructing illegal colony without getting mandatory approvals in Seonkh village.

It has been alleged that the builders have not taken mandatory permissions under the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, Environment Protection Act, licence under the Punjab Apartment of Property Regulations Act and have also not deposited External Development Charges.

It has also been alleged that the Kuber Urban Housing Welfare Society has around 20 acres of land in Seonkh village, hardly 200 meters from Chandigarh boundary and has carved out residential plots measuring 100 square yards to two kanals.

It was submitted that even RN Builders and Developers Associates has started sale of plots which are available at the rate of Rs 4 lakh per marla.