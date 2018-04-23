Police foil four smuggling bids in Rajouri; forty-four bovines rescued

Police on Monday foiled four bids to smuggle bovines and rescued 44 bovines in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. A police team, on routine patrol on the Thanamandi-Shahdara Sharif road, rescued 20 bovine animals from smuggler Mohd Din, while another police team on patrol rescued 10 bovines from Mohd Akber at Behrote, a police official said. “Rajouri police foiled four separate bovine smuggling bids in the district and rescued 44 bovines from smugglers,” he said.

Similarly, police received information that some bovines were being smuggled in the area after which a team was rushed which foiled the bid by intercepting the smuggler at Azmatabad Thanamandi, the official said. All these bovines were being smuggled via foot by smugglers. Three separate cases were registered in this regard, he said.

Similarly, a police team intercepted a vehicle whose driver had parked it at some distance and fled in the Kallar area, the official said. On search of the vehicle, four bovines were found loaded in it which were rescued while the vehicle has been seized and a case has been registered, he added.

