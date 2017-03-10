Police file chargesheet against Babul Supriyo for allegedly insulting woman’s modesty

Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo) Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo)

The Kolkata Police has filed a chargesheet against Union minister Babul Supriyo at a city court on the basis of a complaint filed by a Trinamool Congress MLA. TMC MLA Mohua Moitra had on January 4 lodged a complaint against Supriyo alleging that the BJP lawmaker had used words intended to “insult her modesty” during a live show on a TV channel.

On the basis of her complaint, a case has been registered against him for allegedly insulting the modesty of a woman.

“We filed a charge sheet against Supriyo at Alipore court here yesterday. He had been summoned thrice but he did not turn up,” a senior police officer said on Friday

The police also submitted footage of the TV programme in which the remarks were allegedly made, he said. Supriyo was not available for comments.

Moitra had lodged the complaint at the Alipore police station, alleging that Supriyo had tried to make fun of her name by linking it to ‘Mahua’, a local drink, during a live TV show on January 3.