Police Diary: Gym, badminton court for cops

With a gymnasium, a badminton court, a garden, walls painted blue and an electronically generated numbering system, the Versova police station building on the busy road near the D N Nagar Metro station could dispel a myth or two about police stations. Three months ago, however, the picture was very different. “When I came here, I wanted to ensure positivity and cleanliness,” said Kiran Kale, senior Inspector of Police. “If the staff is happy, they will be more productive, ensuring improved performance for the police station,” said Kale.

The wall of the police station is painted bright blue and bears messages urging citizens to be law-abiding. ‘Safety is cool’ reads one of the messages. Inside, a lush garden has become home to a number of birds, especially sparrows that are depleting in urban spaces.

The renovation was completed on April 7. In the revamped police station, all departments have their separate cabins, which are numerically marked and the parking areas have been de-congested. A prominent feature is an electronically generated numbering system for passport verification of applicants. “It allows a more systematic and less time-consuming method to clear the applications,” said Kale.

The station has a gym and a badminton court for police officers as well as their families. “We often stay after our shifts to play some badminton or cricket – it proves to be a great stress-buster after a tiring days,” said police inspector Ramesh Wagh.

