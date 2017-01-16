Police deployment increased in border areas of J-K: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said security was augmented in border areas and anti-infiltration grid strengthened with additional deployment of police force in border belt of the state. “Security was augmented in border areas and anti-infiltration grid strengthened. Police deployment was increased and adequate security provided in the border villages to ensure protection of property,” she said in a written reply to the question of NC MLA Ali Mohmmad Sagar in Assembly.

“Vehicles were fitted with sirens and public address system to make border population aware timely, in the event of exigency,” she said, adding uninterrupted power supply was provided to border villages during the night hours.

Bullet-proof bunkers and ambulances were kept at stand by at convenient locations for evacuation of persons in case of emergency, the CM said.

Watch What Else is Making News

“Police control room (PCR), Jammu, worked as a helpline to provide assistance and give correct information to the public,” she said.

Mehbooba said the majority of the people have returned to their homes in view of the harvesting seasons of kharif crops after improvement in the situation on the border.

On the issue of the bunkers in border areas, she said a proposal for construction of as many as 20,125 community type bunkers at various places along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu division stands has been submitted to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs at a cost of Rs 1,006.25 crore.

“However, the Ministry of Home Affairs, has approved construction of 60 concrete community type bunkers at Rs five lakh per bunker, in the border block of district Jammu for an amount of Rs 300 lakh as ‘Pilot Project’. The construction work is in progress. Up to ending December, 2016, an amount of Rs 176.87 lakh has been spent,” she said.

During the recent incidents of cross-border firing, various measures were taken for the safety and convenience of the people residing in the border districts, Mehbooba said, adding the affected families were shifted to safer places temporarily in government and private accommodations where they were provided basic amenities like health care, drinking water, power, temporary toilet, sanitation, security.