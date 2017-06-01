Saharanpur clashes: Police defuse tension after locals find ‘damaged’ idol

Joint Working Committee of Dalit Students of Lucknow University protest against Saharanpur violence, in Lucknow on Wednesday. PTI Joint Working Committee of Dalit Students of Lucknow University protest against Saharanpur violence, in Lucknow on Wednesday. PTI

The alleged desecration of an idol sparked fresh tension in Saharanpur’s Shabbirpur village on Tuesday morning, prompting police to rush to the spot where they pacified locals by getting the damaged idol immersed in the Ganga and replacing it. Heavy security has been deployed at the village since the May 5 clash between Dalits and Thakurs following a dispute over a procession in memory of Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap.

Circle Officer (CO) of Deoband Siddharth Singh said the incident came to light when a woman went to the temple, located around 500 metres from the village, to pray and discovered the damaged idol of goddess Durga. As the news spread, members of the Thakur community allegedly arrived from nearby villages, gathered at the spot and started raising slogans. When police reached the spot in the afternoon, locals demanded that take strict action be taken against those who allegedly damaged the idol.

“We pacified the people and later replaced the idol after talking to the locals,” said the CO. “No FIR has been lodged into the matter,” said SHO of Badgaon police station Muninder Singh. When contacted, DIG Range, Saharanpur, Kattaprpu S Emmanuel said that the situation was under control.

