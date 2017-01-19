Police crack case of attack on Borsad Councillor: ‘Gangster’ Pujari had no role in attack, only wanted credit, say investigators

Representational image. Representational image.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and Anand police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested the gunman who shot at a municipal councillor of Borsad town recently and that alleged gangster Ravi Pujari, who is said to be living in Australia, was only trying to “take credit” of the incident to spread his terror. Municipal councillor Pragnesh Patel was attacked by two motorcycle-bourne assailants outside his house on January 13. A day later on January 14, Congress MLA from Anklav in Anand district Amit Chavda reported to Borsad town police that he received two back-to-back calls — one from an Australian number and the other from an Indian number — from a man claiming to be Pujari and threatening him that he would meet Pragnesh’s fate. Chavda is cousin of Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki.

In connection with the attack on Pragnesh, police have arrested three persons, including the alleged shooter who claimed that he was in touch with Pujari. Police, however, said Pujari did not order the attack on the councillor and that the main accused, one Chandresh Patel, a rival of Pragnesh, is out of the country. Sources said that Chandresh had allegedly offered Rs 25 lakh cash and a car to kill Pragnesh. Chandresh reportedly had paid Rs 40,000 cash to the accused as advance.

The ATS claimed that “prima facie Pujari had no role in the case, but after the incident he tried to take the credit to spread his terror in the state.” The investigators also said that this was the reason why Pujari allegedly called Chavda. According to sources, on January 12, the accused had tried to kill Pragnesh, but they could not execute their plan.

Anand SP Saurabh Singh said the three persons — Suresh Pandian Pillai, a resident of Mumbai, Shabbir Memon, a resident of Surat, and Ghanshyam Giri, a resident of Borsad, were arrested in a joint operation with ATS. Singh said: “Pillai had shot at Pragnesh at around 8.30 am outside his house, while Shabbir was with him riding the motorcycle.”

“There are, prima facie, two reasons for the murder attempt on Pragnesh — a rivalry related to municipal election in which Pragnesh defeated accused Chandresh Patel’s mother Shantaben (who was a BJP candidate), and also the attack on Chandresh by Pragnesh’s brother Sanket in December,” Singh said. He added that he had sought the ATS help to crack the case.

Sources said that Chandresh was a history-sheeter whose name had cropped up in the 2002 murder of Babu Girdhan Patel alias Baggi, then chairman of Anand Municipal Corporation. Besides, Chandresh also had several “personal” disputes with Pragnesh and his brother Sanket.

Chandresh left the country on January 10, days before the murder attempt.

Himanshu Shukla, superintendent of police, ATS, said: “Prima facie, as per the statements recorded by the arrested accused, Ravi Pujari had nothing to do with this case. He started calling one of the accused only after the incident. Prima facie, it seems that he did this only for taking a credit for the offence with a purpose to spread fear.”