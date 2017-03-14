Cop shoots himself accidentally during celebratory firing

A constable was killed when his service revolver went off accidentally during a Holi celebration on Tuesday, police said. Rajendra Jatav (38), the deceased, was posted at the rural police station at Shivpuri, district superintendent of police Sunil Pandey said.

The incident took place when Rajendra and other policemen were celebrating Holi, a day after the festival, outside the police station this afternoon, he said.

Rajendra fired two rounds from his revolver in air, but it jammed when he pressed trigger the third time.

When he was examining the revolver to see what was wrong, the stuck bullet flew and hit him in the head, the SP said.

He was declared brought dead at the hospital. Further probe was on.

