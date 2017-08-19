Police constable sexually harasses teenage girl, arrested

The incident occurred last night when the 15-year-old girl had gone to relieve herself.. (Representational Image) The incident occurred last night when the 15-year-old girl had gone to relieve herself.. (Representational Image)

A police constable allegedly sexually harassed a teenage girl in Reoti area here with the family alleging that the father died of shock after coming to know about the incident, police said today. Dharam (38), posted at Gopalnagar outpost, was arrested today. He has also been suspended, ASP Vijaypal Singh said.

The incident occurred last night when the 15-year-old girl had gone to relieve herself. Dharam allegedly sexually harassed her following which she raised an alarm, he said. When she raised an alarm, villagers rushed to her help and the constable fled from the spot, the ASP said. Her family members lodged an FIR against the constable,the ASP said, adding that they also alleged that her father died of shock after hearing about the incident.

