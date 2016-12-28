On Ranchi Mayor’s complaint, cop suspended for using abusive language

A traffic police constable was suspended after Ranchi Mayor Asha Lakra complained to Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das about him using abusive language. The incident occurred Tuesday noon when the Mayor was headed for a programme on skill development and the CM too was proceeding to the same function in his convoy. Police officials said that, following allegations, the constable has been suspended with immediate effect and further inquiry is on.

According to the Mayor, who is from the BJP, she was on her way to the venue in her official vehicle bearing her designation early today. “I was passing through the Ratu Road intersection, where there were two traffic constables. One signaled to go ahead, while the other signaled the opposite. By the time the driver could understand, the vehicle was already in the middle of the intersection. The only way out was to cross it completely. However, in the mean time, one of the constables came towards us and using abusive language told us to remove our vehicles fast as the vehicle of some top police official was on its way,” said Lakra.

Lakra, however, asked her driver to park the vehicle on the side as she wanted to have a chat with the constable as to how he could use abusive language. “Around the same time, the CM’s convoy too reached the same place. I then caught his attention and told him about what had happened, following which I moved ahead to the venue. I am not aware of any action. But my only question was that, if the constables, could talk to public representatives like this, how would he treat the common man?” she said.

Lakra said that her vehicle has a plate mentioning her designation and her bodyguard was also present.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said that the matter was taken note of and officials concerned were asked to take requisite action. SP (Traffic) Sanjay Ranjan said that “the constable, Sanjay Kumar, has been suspended following the allegations prima facie. Further inquiry is on. We will take requisite action against him when the inquiry is complete.”