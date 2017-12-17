Constable who ‘pointed gun’ at MP booked

Police constable Ratnar Pawar allegedly trained his rifle at former union minister Kamal Nath Police constable Ratnar Pawar allegedly trained his rifle at former union minister Kamal Nath

A day after he was accused of training his rifle at former Union minister Kamal Nath at an airstrip in Chhindwara, police constable Ratnesh Pawar was booked under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC.

The 31-year-old was admitted to the government hospital in Jabalpur for medical examination. ASP Neeraj Soni told The Sunday Express that the police have sought his call details records and are taking the help of cyber cell to find if there was any conspiracy behind the incident.

Ratnesh’s family said he was innocent. The police have learnt that he was suffering from a sleep disorder but said he did not suffer from any other medical condition.

The ASP said an SIT has been formed to probe the matter. Ratnesh will be interrogated after being discharged from hospital.

