Police constable assaulted by three men in Thane

(Source: Express Photo) (Source: Express Photo)

A 42-year-old police constable was allegedly attacked by three unidentified persons, during night patrolling duty at Thane, police said on Thursday. Inspector D S Dhole of Kasarwadvali police station told PTI that the incident took place in the wee hours on Wednesday when Dashrath Pawar was on night patrolling duty as beat marshal near a housing society at Bhayander Pada area. While on duty, Pawar spotted a car with three people inside it, at around 2 am. When he enquired with the trio about their presence at the spot at late night, they gave evasive reply, while the driver also failed to furnish his driving license.

Pawar then got inside the vehicle to check by himself the license, but the driver suddenly drove away towards Gaikukh area.

According to the complaint lodged by Pawar, he then alerted the police control room for help, the inspector said.

Riding at a high speed, the driver rammed the car into a tree, injuring the constable severely.

Pawar said he was also beaten up inside the car.

He was rescued after a police team reached the spot. The accused could not be nabbed as they managed to flee, Dhole said.

A case has been booked under IPC sections 353 (public servant from discharge of his duty), 364 (kidnapping), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) rw 34 (common intention).

Efforts were on to arrest the accused, he said.

