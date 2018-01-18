Police confirm death of ISIS fighter from Kerala

Police say Manaf, a worker of the SDPI which is the political arm of the Popular Front, was an accused in the 2009 murder of CPM worker Bineesh. Police say Manaf, a worker of the SDPI which is the political arm of the Popular Front, was an accused in the 2009 murder of CPM worker Bineesh.

A man from Kerala who left the country to allegedly fight for the Islamic State terror group in Syria has been killed, police confirmed.

Abdul Manaf (30), a resident of Valapattanam in Kannur district of Kerala, died while fighting in the war-torn country in November last year, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, PP Sadanandan. The information was reportedly relayed to Manaf’s family by Abdul Khayyum, another youth from Kannur fighting for the terrorist group in Syria.

“It’s been 2-3 years since he left the country,” the police official said.

Manaf is reported to have travelled to Syria on a fake passport and had connections with Valluva Kandy Shajahan, who was deported from Turkey when he tried to sneak into Syria. Shajahan was later arrested by the Delhi Police in July last year.

Police say Manaf, a worker of the SDPI which is the political arm of the Popular Front, was an accused in the 2009 murder of CPM worker Bineesh.

