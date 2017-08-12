Police conduct ‘surprise’ raid at Sangal Basti in Amritsar, return empty-handed

Recently, women in the locality staged a protest outside the Patti police station against the police for failing to control drug trade in the town, which witnessed two deaths last month due the alleged drug overdose. (Representative Image) Recently, women in the locality staged a protest outside the Patti police station against the police for failing to control drug trade in the town, which witnessed two deaths last month due the alleged drug overdose. (Representative Image)

A team of 60 policemen and four station house officers from Tarn Taran raided houses of alleged drug peddlers in Sangal Basti in Patti early Friday morning. The team, however, failed to make any arrest or recover anything during the raid.

“We conducted a raid in Sangal Basti. It was done to give a message to drug smugglers that their activities will not be tolerated. We didn’t recover anything during the raid. No arrests were made as most of the smugglers had fled after locking their house,” said Sohan Singh, DSP Patti.

Recently, women in the locality staged a protest outside the Patti police station against the police for failing to control drug trade in the town, which witnessed two deaths last month due the alleged drug overdose. Following the protest, the SHO of Patti police station, Mohit Kumar was transferred. According to sources, the information of the raid was leaked in advance and smugglers had enough time to secure the drugs. DSP Patti, however, declined that any information had been leaked.

