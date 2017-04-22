Police compound residents hassled due to Dinakaran security

In Picture, AIADMK (Anna) leader T T V Dinakaran In Picture, AIADMK (Anna) leader T T V Dinakaran

Residents of the police compound at Teen Murti Marg faced inconvenience today as there was heavy security and checking owing to AIADMK (Anna) leader T T V Dinakaran’s appearance before police for questioning here. Dinakaran, accused of bribing an Election Commission official to retain the ‘two-leaves’ election symbol for his faction, was expected to arrive for questioning by the Crime Branch here.

The office of the Crime Branch Inter State Cell is located inside the police compound and from 6 AM in the morning there were cops stationed at the main entrance of the complex.

Residents, who were entering the premises, were asked to produce ID cards by cops. Those who weren’t carrying ID cards were asked to call their family members from inside and were only allowed entry after their family members came to vouch for them.

While Dinakaran arrived only around 3.15 PM, residents were being stopped right from morning. “We weren’t even intimated that there would be such strict checking. Every time we are returning, we are being asked to show ID cards,” said a resident.

Cops stationed there said that they have been given instructions to ensure that no mediaperson enters the complex. “Some mediapersons had managed to come inside the complex in the morning on the pretext of buying things from a shop. But as soon as they started moving towards the office, they were sent back,” said another resident.

Delivery boys were also stopped and asked to produce invoice and the address where they were delivering was thoroughly checked, said another resident.

Mediapersons who wanted to buy things were asked by cops to give them the money, and they bought them the water bottles and chips packets. Police, however, said it was a precautionary measure to ensure that no suspicious person gets inside the premises.

