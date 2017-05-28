Police complaint over ‘ISIS slogans’ in DU

Delhi Police Saturday said they have received a complaint from a Delhi University student who claimed to have seen “ISIS slogans” on a wall on campus. “A complaint has been received, we are examining it,” DCP (north) Jatin Narwal said. The complaint was filed by DUSU secretary Ankit Singh Sangwan, also an ABVP member.

The complaint, addressed to SHO, Maurice Nagar, states: “Students from Delhi School of Economics alerted me about objectionable slogans on the wall of the commerce department. When I went there, I saw ‘I am SYN ISIS’, which implies support for ISIS. The building also had ‘Justice for Naxals’, ‘AFSPA’, ‘Azadi’ and text in a language I couldn’t understand. I request you to take strict action against the culprits and to get the walls painted.”

