AAP’s Kumar Vishvas in trouble for calling women ‘object’ on TV show

AAP leader Kumar Vishwas.

A police complaint has been filed against Aam Aadmi Party leader and poet Kumar Vishvas for his alleged derogatory comments on women while on The Kapil Sharma show last week, India Today has reported. “Jis samay chunav hota hai, to apne colony mein politician logon ko badi dikkat hoti hai…matlab jis ladki se aapka affair chalao uske pati ko bhi jijaji kehna padta hai, jijaji vote de dena samaan to aap le hi gaye.” (In the times of elections, politicians in our colony face a lot of problems. They have to call even that man ‘jija jee’ (husband of sister), who is the husband of the woman you had an affair with. You have to say jija jee give us votes, you have already taken our object),” the complaint quotes Vishvas as saying on the show.

Poets Shabina Adib and Dr Rahat Indori were also on the same television show that was aired on July 1.

The complaint has been lodged at Dabri Police Station of West Delhi by a woman who identifies herself as a homemaker, a social worker and a resident of Jeewan Park. In the complaint, the woman has also said she was watching the show with her daughter who asked her if she would also become an “object” after marriage and if women were mere “objects”.

This is not the first instance when Vishvas has spoken disparagingly about women. Earlier, in January 2014, he had said: “Earlier nurses used to come from Kerala, kali-peeli (dark skinned), one would naturally feel like calling them sister.”

