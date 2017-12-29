Police chiefs’ meet from Jan 6-8, focus on inter-faith marriages, terror

Home Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are expected to be present at the conference. Home Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are expected to be present at the conference.

The annual police chiefs’ conference which was pushed back because of the Gujarat elections last month will be held from January 6 to 8 in Tekanpur, near Gwalior. Illegal migrants, Kashmir and the role of Pakistan-based terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammad will be high on the agenda, said officials of the Home Ministry.

They said cases of inter-community marriages in Kerala are likely to be taken up for discussion during the conference in the wake of the National Investigation Agency claiming before the Supreme Court that the case of Akhila, who converted to Islam and married a Muslim man, is not an “isolated incident”. The agency has told the court that it had detected a “pattern” emerging in Kerala.

The conference was earlier scheduled for December 1-3. It was held back because the busy schedule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Gujarat elections campaign would not permit him to present at the conference. Home Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are expected to be present at the conference.

The agenda, finalised by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), includes issues related to internal security, human trafficking, demonetisation, narcotics, rising cases of traffic-related deaths, disaster management, safety of women, inter-state police coordination and tourist police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App