Mumbai Police looks at cheating cases against Choksi

A sealed showroom of Mehul Choksi’s Nakshatra in Kolkata. (Partha Paul) A sealed showroom of Mehul Choksi’s Nakshatra in Kolkata. (Partha Paul)

Besides cases lodged by central agencies, the Mumbai Police are also probing diamantaire Mehul Choksi in a case of alleged cheating after a Madhya Pradesh-based franchisee of Gitanjali Jewellers lodged a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The franchisee, Ritu Shrivastav, has claimed that conditions of the franchise agreement were violated and she was duped of Rs 10.47 crore.

EOW officials said investigation showed that several other franchisees had filed similar complaints against Choksi.

“During the probe, we found that this was not the only case wherein the firm had duped the franchisees by violating the franchise agreement,” said a senior official from the EOW.

Meanwhile, the firm has filed cross complaints against three franchisees claiming that they made bogus agreements.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App