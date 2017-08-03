Latest News

Police bust sex racket in Ghaziabad

A police team, acting on a tip-off, raided a flat today and found the accused in compromising position, SP (City) Akash Tomar said. The racket was being operated through a web-based messaging platform.

By: PTI | Ghaziabad | Published:August 3, 2017 11:38 pm
The police claimed on Thursday to have busted a sex racket in Shaktikhand area in Ghaziabad with the arrest of 14 people, including six women. A police team, acting on a tip-off, raided a flat today and found the accused in compromising position, SP (City) Akash Tomar said.

The racket was being operated through a web-based messaging platform. They used to send photos and fix rates through the Internet messenger, the officer said. A case has been registered in the matter, he said.

