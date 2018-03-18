Police bust answersheet swapping racket at Meerut’s CCSU, 4 held

All accused were produced before the court Saturday, which sent them to judicial custody. All accused were produced before the court Saturday, which sent them to judicial custody.

With the arrest of four persons on Saturday, the UP Special Task Force claimed to have busted a answersheet-swapping racket running since 2014 at Meerut’s Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU).

They allegedly helped over 100 students, including those who gave the University MBBS examinations, graduate in this manner every year for a price anywhere between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh per answersheet.

The arrested persons were identified as Meerut residents Kaviraj and university employees Kapil Kumar, Pawan Kumar and Sandeep. The police claimed to have recovered two MBBS second-year answersheets, four cellphones, three Aadhaar cards and Rs 1 lakh cash from them.

While Pawan is a senior typist at the university’s controller of examination department, Kapil and Sandeep are contract employees, said SSP (STF) Abhishek Singh.

According to SSP Singh, they had been receiving information of the alleged racket since the last few days.

Kaviraj used to lure students, the SSP said. He would offer to bring them a blank answersheet after the exam on which they could write fresh answers. Then he would hand it over to the University employees who would replace the original answersheet with the new one.

