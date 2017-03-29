Police break up raucous party at Igatpuri bungalow, 13 held

(Representational Image) Some of those present were related to police officials and bureaucrats, said an officer of Igatpuri police station (Representational Image) Some of those present were related to police officials and bureaucrats, said an officer of Igatpuri police station

Police today arrested 13 persons after raiding a bungalow at the tourist town of Igatpuri in Nashik district where a party was underway early this morning.

Some of those present were related to police officials and bureaucrats, said an officer of Igatpuri police station.

Some of the girls at the party were bar dancers and the party had been organised through `online booking’.

A vehicle with a yellow beacon apparently an official car was seized.

All those arrested were later released on bail after blood samples were taken to check if they had taken narcotic

drugs.

The raid was carried out following complaints about loud music by neighbours.

