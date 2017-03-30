Police book TVF chief Arunabh Kumar for molestation 

TVF founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar (File) TVF founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar (File)

Police have booked Arunabh Kumar, the founder-CEO of The Viral Fever (TVF), for molestation based on the complaint of a former employee who recorded her statement before police on Wednesday. “Based on the complaint of a victim, a case under Section 354 (A) and 509 of the IPC has been registered… against Arunabh Kumar,” Mumbai Police said. Sources said Kumar would be soon summoned for questioning.

Section 354 (A) of the IPC pertains to sexual harassment through physical contact, unwanted and explicit sexual advances, demand for sexual favours, showing pornography or making sexually coloured remarks. Section 509 deals with word, gesture or act intending to insult the modesty of a woman. An email sent to TVF did not elicit a response.

