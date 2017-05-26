Police, BJP clash across Kolkata: MHA official calls police chief

“The BJP is using government machinery for political gain,” a source close to Banerjee said. “The BJP is using government machinery for political gain,” a source close to Banerjee said.

A top official in the Union Home Ministry has called up the Kolkata police commissioner while the West Bengal Governor has asked the state government for a report on the violence during Monday’s Left protest in Kolkata and Howrah, sources have said. “The move comes soon after the Bengal BJP unit met the Governor. The direct call from the MHA to the police commissioner and the specific demand for a report to be submitted within three days is unusual. It is against the federal structure of the country. The BJP is using government machinery for political gain,” a source close to Banerjee said.

