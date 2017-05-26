Police, BJP clash across Kolkata

THE STREETS of Kolkata turned into a battleground for the second time this week, with BJP workers clashing with police personnel during the party’s ‘Lalbazar Abhijan’ (march to Kolkata Police headquarters). The party took out three major processions from Esplanade, Howrah station and College Square. On the way, BJP workers allegedly pelted stones at policemen, hurled a petrol bomb at them and also torched a police vehicle. In retaliation, policemen fired tear gas shells, used water cannons and resorted to lathicharge. Along with BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, other leaders like Kailash Vijayvargiya, Rahul Sinha, Roopa Ganguly and Locket Chatterjee were arrested. Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (Headquarters) Supratim Sarkar said 141 BJP workers were arrested. “While 21 were arrested in front of Lalbazar, around 20 policemen and over 50 BJP workers were injured,” he added.

“At Brabourne Road, a petrol bomb was hurled targeting the policemen without any provocation. The agitators hurled bricks and stones at us. They also torched the vehicle of Amherst Street police OC and damaged several government and private vehicles. When we tried to normalise traffic movement, BJP workers pelted stones at policemen. Police showed restraint, but had to take certain measures to restore normalcy,” Sarkar said. The protest was organised to protest lodging of “false cases” against party workers, as well as to demand arrest of the former Tipu Sultan Mosque Shahi Imam and “restoration of law and order” in the state.

The day started with Dilip Ghosh and BJP state secretary Locket Chatterjee leading a procession from Howrah. When it reached Brabourne Road, BJP workers allegedly broke barricades and started pelting stones at police, who retaliated by firing tear gas shells. In the meantime, workers hurled a petrol bomb at policemen. Police used water cannons, then resorted to lathicharge. While Ghosh was arrested, Chatterjee was taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital as she developed a breathing problem after inhaling tear gas. She was arrested later.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya led the procession from College Square. As the police prevented the workers from advancing towards Phears Lane, a scuffle ensued between and the police resorted to lathicharge. Vijayvargiya was arrested. Later, BJP workers again assembled at B B Ganguly Street and torched a police vehicle. Several other government vehicles were damaged. Policemen again resorted to lathicharge.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha and Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly lead the procession from Esplanade. It was stopped at Bentinck Street, and both were arrested. Sinha was injured in a scuffle with the police, and was taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. With BJP workers pelting stones, policemen used batons to chase them away.

The police were also seen entering Central Metro Station to bring out BJP workers who had taken shelter there. Some passengers alleged that police resorted to lathicharge inside the station and beat them up, thinking they were BJP workers.

According to BJP’s estimates, around 200 workers were injured. To condemn the incident, BJP will organise protest rallies and meetings across the state on Friday.

“The police orchestrated today’s attack with the help of Trinamool Congress-backed goons. Our injured workers were being treated at the party headquarters. The police arrived and lathicharged us. It is a very unfortunate and shameful act. The government does not want the Opposition to exist in Bengal, and has been targeting us. More than 200 workers have been injured in today’s incidents,” said BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya. Later, a BJP delegation met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhavan.

“The police attacked our workers without any provocation. They did not even spare women workers. The CM is doing what CPM had done for 34 years,” Rahul Sinha said. In the evening, bail was granted to Sinha and Vijayvargiya. However, they refused to come out of lock-up unless all the arrested workers were released.

Joint Commissioner (Crime) Vishal Garg said, “During the Lalbazar Abhijan, there was serious breach of peace at various places in Burrabazar, Hare Street, Jorasanko, Bowbazar and NPPS…”

“The arrested persons, both in bailable and non-bailable cases, will be taken to court tomorrow, as those booked in bailable sections have refused bail,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now