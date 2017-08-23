Police begin probe into girl’s suicide, parents suspect online game

Representational Image Representational Image

Odisha police is probing the alleged suicide of a girl here to find out whether she was under the influence of ‘Blue Whale’, the online video game. The parents of the class ten girl suspect online game to be the reason behind the suicide. The girl, a student of a private school at Sambalpur, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house on Sunday evening.

Sambalpur superintendent of police Sanjeev Arora said an unnatural death case has been registered and investigation is on. The autopsy was conducted and the report confirmed that the girl died due to hanging, he said.

The parents said that their daughter kept herself busy with her mobile phone all the time but the police have not so far found any connection of online game ‘Blue Whale’ with the suicide as suspected by them and infact thinks family dispute to be the reason behind it.

The police have, however, sent the girl’s phone for verification by experts to find out whether the suicide has any connection with the online game.

Inspector-in-charge of Dhanupali police station, Tophan Bag said the girl was scolded by her mother over frequent use of mobile phone on Sunday. Subsequently, she entered into the room and bolted the door from inside.

She did not open the door for a long time and later the family members found she was dead.

The online game allegedly consists of a series of tasks assigned to players by administrators during a 50-day period. It involves a series of duties given by the administrators that players must complete, usually one per day.

The term ‘Blue Whale’ comes from the phenomenon of beached whales, which is linked to suicide.

