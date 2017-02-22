Police beefs up security as INLD sticks to digging SYL plan

With Haryana’s opposition party INLD sticking to its plan to undertake digging of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal in Punjab from tomorrow, the police of the two states have beefed up security arrangements to maintain law and order situation at the border. Owing to the possible showdown between Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) workers and the forces, the security agencies stayed on toes today completely fortifying the Shambhu barrier on NH1 on Punjab and Haryana border, about 30 km from here.

Punjab DGP Suresh Arora and his Haryana counterpart K P Singh visited the Shambu village and both took stock of the situation arising out of INLD’s plan to dig the SYL canal.

Amid the escalating tension over the sensitive SYL issue, Punjab has deployed 10 companies of paramilitary forces and nearly 5,000 policemen near villages located on its border with Haryana, officials said.

Haryana too has deployed five companies of paramilitary forces, besides police in adequate strength to ensure that the law and order is not disturbed.

With the police of the two states working in tandem to tackle the situation, the roads have been barricaded and walls raised at Shambhu border.

Section 144 of CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons, too has been imposed and five duty magistrates have been stationed in the area.

With INLD threatening to march to Punjab tomorrow, there is heavy security at the Kapuri-Shambu border which falls in Patiala district.

INLD activists are scheduled to assemble tomorrow at the Ambala grain market, 2 km from the Shambu border.