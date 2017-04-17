Police ask telecom companies to suspend 3G and 4G services in Kashmir Valley

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

The Jammu and Kashmir police has directed telecom companies to shut their 3G and 4G services in the Kashmir Valley as the state authorities feel there has been an attempt to spread fear and show security personnel in a bad light through online videos. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has directed the telecom companies to shut their 3G and 4G services in the Valley, official sources said.

The decision was taken after several videos surfaced in recent days, some showing local politicians being threatened by militants in various parts of the Valley and others which showed alleged atrocities by Army, police, CRPF or other para-military forces deputed for Parliamentary by-elections.

Officials said that it appears that such videos were being circulated with an aim to create fear among people or show the security personnel in poor light.

Controversy peaked when a video showing a man tied to an army jeep in Budgam district of central Kashmir on April 9 surfaced when polling was underway for the Srinagar Parliamentary bypoll.

A case has been registered against unknown army personnel for the act. There were videos showing traders and political leaders in Pulwama of South Kashmir being threatened by terrorists at gun point. “Such videos are only aimed at creating scare in general public,” a senior police official said.

Internet services had been barred in the Valley keeping in view the sensitive Srinagar bypoll and were restored on April 13.

