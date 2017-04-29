Police arrest Nabha jail break accused Sulakhan Singh

SSP Satinder Singh, SP Harinder Pal Singh, DSP Mukhtiyar Rai, DSP Dharam Pal and SHO Raj Kumar were also present when the IG made the disclosure. (File photo) SSP Satinder Singh, SP Harinder Pal Singh, DSP Mukhtiyar Rai, DSP Dharam Pal and SHO Raj Kumar were also present when the IG made the disclosure. (File photo)

The Nawanshahr police achieved a major breakthrough in the Nabha jail break case by arresting one of the main accused Sulakhan Singh alias Babbar Sultan of Mattewal village (Amritsar District). Inspector General Of Police, Jalandhar Zone, Arpit Shukla said that the Nawanshahr police, acting on a tip off, carried out a planned operation to nab the dreaded gangster at Nawanshahr bus stand at about 10:30 am.

“The accused Sulakhan Singh had played the key role in Nabha Jail Break case and he was the first who had succeeded in trespassing the Nabha Jail in Honda City car in the guise of an ASI. He was accompanied by other miscreants – Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Ghanshampur, Supreet Singh alias Harry Chatha and Prema Singh alias Prema Lahoriya, who were also attired in uniforms of sepoy and havildar and managed to enter into the jail by showing fake warrants of one Gurpreet Singh to the policeman at the entrance gate on November 22, last year,” said the IG.

“The accused along with his accomplices had got dreaded gangsters Harjinder Singh alias Vicky Goundar, Harminder Mintoo, Kashmir Singh, Amandeep Singh Dhotian, Kulpreet Singh alias Neeta Deol and Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, freed from the Nabha Jail,” said Shukla.

While Harminder Singh Mintoo, Amandeep Singh Dhotian and Kulpreet Singh alias Neeta Deol and Gurpreet Singh alias Sekhon have already been arrested, the other accused who fled from the jail – Harjinder Singh alias Vicky Gounder and Baba Kashmir Singh Galbarhi are still at large, the IG said adding that the police had started an investigation and startling revelations from the arrested gangster Sulakhan Singh are expected during interrogation.

SSP Satinder Singh, SP Harinder Pal Singh, DSP Mukhtiyar Rai, DSP Dharam Pal and SHO Raj Kumar were also present when the IG made the disclosure.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd